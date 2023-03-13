The School Buzz: Palmer HS freshmen girls impress at science fair

Two young students at Palmer High School are proving yet again that girls belong in STEM.

Natalie Muro and Cami Wolkow, both freshmen at Palmer High School in Colorado Springs, took home major hardware recently from the Pikes Peak Regional Science and Engineering Fair.

Natalie investigated buoys that capture wave energy and then convert it into electricity. She earned 1st place in the Life/Environmental Science category, along with several special awards, and a trip to Ft. Collins for the State Science Fair. She was also awarded the Senior Division Grade Prize and an automatic bid to the International Science Fair in Dallas.

Cami investigated the ability of fungi to clean antibiotics and was awarded 3rd place in the Life/Environmental Science category, along with several special awards, and earned a spot in the Colorado State Science Fair in April.

