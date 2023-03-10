The School Buzz: UCHealth surgeons give D49 5th-graders hands-on demo

You probably never had a field trip like 5th graders at Springs Ranch Elementary just received in their own classroom.

For the second time in as many weeks, surgeons from UCHealth came to D49 to show 5th-grade students at Springs Ranch what it's like, firsthand, to be a doctor, more specifically a trauma surgeon.

Doctors came on-site to the school and went through all the body systems, and their functions. They spoke about the harmful effects of alcohol as well, before giving the students a trauma patient dummy where they had to administer CPR, utilize a breathing bag, and put in an IV. They even performed surgery on pig skin – with fake blood – extracting an object, then finishing the surgery with sutures.

It's an immersive lesson that Dr. Tiffany Willard says students remember and talk about years later.

“I think they’re going to be filled with a lot of different choices as we move forward through junior high and high school and I hope that they take away that every single thing they decide to do has an impact on themselves and other people around them," said Willard, a trauma surgeon with UCHealth.

