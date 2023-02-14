The School Buzz: Colorado Springs 6th-grader becomes published poet

A sixth grader from Colorado Springs is already a published author.

Makenna Trahan is a sixth grader at Jenkins Middle School. And she’s already a published poet!

Below is her poem, which was posted on TeenInk.com recently. It’s titled My Butterflies.

Fluttering all around

My stress flies away with my butterfly

It reminds me to continue to try

I continue to soar and fly

Purple, pink, or blue

Not sure what to do

Beautiful and true

Greatness shining down on me

When it’s near

Wiping away every single tear

People sometimes may not be kind

But my butterfly

Continues to remind me to try

Dear Butterfly,

Watch me soar and fly

I promise I’ll try

Makenna said, “I write what I feel and what I can’t say, no matter how good or bad, I write it down anyway. My poems don’t tell a story; they tell my story.”

