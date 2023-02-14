The School Buzz: Colorado Springs 6th-grader becomes published poet
A sixth grader from Colorado Springs is already a published author.
Makenna Trahan is a sixth grader at Jenkins Middle School. And she’s already a published poet!
Below is her poem, which was posted on TeenInk.com recently. It’s titled My Butterflies.
Fluttering all around
My stress flies away with my butterfly
It reminds me to continue to try
I continue to soar and fly
Purple, pink, or blue
Not sure what to do
Beautiful and true
Greatness shining down on me
When it’s near
Wiping away every single tear
People sometimes may not be kind
But my butterfly
Continues to remind me to try
Dear Butterfly,
Watch me soar and fly
I promise I’ll try
Makenna said, “I write what I feel and what I can’t say, no matter how good or bad, I write it down anyway. My poems don’t tell a story; they tell my story.”
