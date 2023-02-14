Skip to Content
7:42 AM
7:37 AM

The School Buzz: Colorado Springs 6th-grader becomes published poet

A sixth grader from Colorado Springs is already a published author.

Makenna Trahan is a sixth grader at Jenkins Middle School.  And she’s already a published poet!

Below is her poem, which was posted on TeenInk.com recently. It’s titled My Butterflies.

Fluttering all around 
My stress flies away with my butterfly 
It reminds me to continue to try 
I continue to soar and fly 
Purple, pink, or blue 
Not sure what to do 
Beautiful and true 
Greatness shining down on me 
When it’s near 
Wiping away every single tear 
People sometimes may not be kind 
But my butterfly  
Continues to remind me to try 
Dear Butterfly, 
Watch me soar and fly 
I promise I’ll try 

Makenna said, “I write what I feel and what I can’t say, no matter how good or bad, I write it down anyway. My poems don’t tell a story; they tell my story.”

Do you know a remarkable student or project at your school? Email us! Schoolbuzz@KRDO.com

