The School Buzz: Pueblo elementary students run Young AmeriTowne simulation

It's called a financial literacy partnership. And young students in Pubelo got immersed in it this past week.

Young AmeriTowne is a Denver-based, town simulation that's used as an educational tool for elementary school students. It's used to teach students what it's like to work, contribute and socialize in a town as an adult.

The on-the-road version of Young AmeriTowne made its first stop at Pueblo Community College last week where 40 students from Minnequa Elementary took advantage.

The students opened the town with their own government, and business owners. They even had a formal induction of the student mayor, which was covered by the student-run radio station.

It was hands-on, collaborative work the teachers were big fans of.

"Even in preparation before today, where they have to fill out their own checkbooks, they have to make their own check registers. They have to work as teams in their staff meetings," said Natalie Allen, a Minnequa 5th-grade teacher.

