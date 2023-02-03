The School Buzz: D20 middle school goes all-out for ‘Day Of Play’

A D-20 middle school is really taking advantage of a special day to help students remember what it’s like to have fun at school.

Day Of Play is celebrated in 75 countries. Chinook Trail Middle School participates every year; this past Wednesday was no exception.

With the help of volunteers, CTMS spent the entire afternoon hosting sports, board games, chess, arts and crafts -- even baking lessons. It was another successful year to remind the school why it’s important to, sometimes, simply let loose!

“We lose sight of the fact that we serve children, and that they need to play and learn how to cooperate in less structured activities," said Tom Andrew, CTMS principal.

"We really value communication and collaboration and working together, and this is just a great way to reinforce that.”

