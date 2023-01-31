The School Buzz: Manitou Springs HS sends 9 students to SheTech STEM conference

The Manitou Springs School District is doing what it can to empower its female students when it comes to STEM fields.

Nine girls from Manitou High School recently attended the SheTech Explorer Colorado Day in Denver. The goal? Encourage and inspire young women to consider pursuing a STEM (science, tech, engineering, math) career, as much of the field is dominated by men.

The conference was open to all freshmen and sophomore female students in Colorado. The high schoolers learned about STEM jobs through interactive workshops, and hands-on exercises – even heard from women in the industry, leaders, and mentors – women from a variety of backgrounds and industries.

Do you know a remarkable student or project at your school? Email me! Schoolbuzz@KRDO.com