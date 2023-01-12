Skip to Content
School Buzz
By
New
Published 7:46 AM

The School Buzz: D8 teacher joins Manitou Incline’s 500 Club

A D-8 teacher isn’t just climbing the education ladder. He’s in the record books now for his climbs on the famous Manitou Incline.

Jacob Godino, who teaches 4th grade at Patriot Elementary in Fountain-Fort Carson D-8, just became the 26th person to enter the 500 Club -- someone who accomplishes the incredible feat of ascending the Manitou Incline 500 times within a year.

Godino started his Incline journey on January 1, 2022. To make it to 500 climbs before January 1, 2023, he did several "two-a-days," even climbing the tourist attraction 13 times in a day at one point, which is called an "Inclinathon."

"I had a bunch of friends out on the mountain and I felt motivated to try and complete that challenge," said Godino. "We brought coolers full of food and I did nothing but climb up and run down from 4 AM through about midnight."

Godino ended up climbing a total of more than one-million vertical feet in the year. He said he went through about seven pairs of shoes in that time but that he also made a ton of friends along the way .

Do you know a remarkable student or project at your school? Email Josh! Schoolbuzz@KRDO.com

Article Topic Follows: School Buzz

Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content