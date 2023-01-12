The School Buzz: D8 teacher joins Manitou Incline’s 500 Club

A D-8 teacher isn’t just climbing the education ladder. He’s in the record books now for his climbs on the famous Manitou Incline.

Jacob Godino, who teaches 4th grade at Patriot Elementary in Fountain-Fort Carson D-8, just became the 26th person to enter the 500 Club -- someone who accomplishes the incredible feat of ascending the Manitou Incline 500 times within a year.

Godino started his Incline journey on January 1, 2022. To make it to 500 climbs before January 1, 2023, he did several "two-a-days," even climbing the tourist attraction 13 times in a day at one point, which is called an "Inclinathon."

"I had a bunch of friends out on the mountain and I felt motivated to try and complete that challenge," said Godino. "We brought coolers full of food and I did nothing but climb up and run down from 4 AM through about midnight."

Godino ended up climbing a total of more than one-million vertical feet in the year. He said he went through about seven pairs of shoes in that time but that he also made a ton of friends along the way .

