The School Buzz: Pueblo elementary school continues Santa’s Segunda tradition

We’re just ten days away from Christmas and the spirit of giving is alive and well in Pueblo’s D60.

Park View Elementary School recently continued a neat tradition they’ve been doing since the 90s, that helps many of their students around the holidays. It’s called Santa’s Segunda.

The school takes in like-new or slightly used items (toys, bikes, accessories) from donations. And then students shop for their family and friends. And if a student is short on funds, financial contributions from school staff help the students take part in the Segunda as well.

The Segunda is also a fundraiser that generates money for student programs and activities. It’s a full team effort: the principal, Floyd Gallegos, and several volunteers serve as shopping assistants, clerks, and gift wrappers. A D60 spokesperson says it provides “a generous lesson in compassion, with budgeting and computation thrown in for good measure.”

