The School Buzz: Fremont County’s unique school collab gives students head start

A first-of-its-kind collaborative in Colorado is helping several students get a head start to their possible careers.

It’s called the Fremont Multidistrict Initiative (FMI). Canon City Schools, Fremont Schools, and Cotopaxi Schools have teamed up resources with each other and with Pueblo Community College’s Fremont Campus over the last couple of school years. And it’s off to a great start.

Dawn Carr, a Canon City junior, and Maddie Adamic, a senior, both travel to Florence High twice a week to take an Agricultural Business course that’s also a dual PCC credit.

“I am taking this course because it is something I’m interested in," said Dawn. "Ranching and farming is a big part of my family. CCHS didn’t offer the course, but I am thankful for the opportunity to take the course at FHS," she said.

Davanie Genova, a Senior at FHS, is taking a course at Canon City High School in hopes of becoming a nurse or physician's assistant some day.

“At first it was an adjustment coming from Florence to Canon. I have to be mindful of my time and it is 100-percent worth it to be able to better my future and education," said Davanie.

“Mrs. Hardy is amazing, I love the way she teaches her classes. I fell in love with the subject because of the way she teaches at a fast pace. I have made a lot of new friends and have bonded with my classmates," she said. “I plan to work as a CNA through college.”

And Miguel Gomez-Garcia is a senior at Florence High who goes to Canon City for the auto program taught by Mr. Duston. Miguel says his dad was a mechanic and he wants to follow in his footsteps.

"FHS does not offer an auto program. I come to CCHS most days in the afternoon to work with Mr. Duston in the auto shop," he said.

The FMI partnership will pilot a newly built Environmental pathway through the Climatarium next school year.

