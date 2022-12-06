The School Buzz: 5 Mesa Ridge HS musicians earn spot on Pikes Peak Honors Orchestra

Mesa Ridge High School has a lot of school buzz to brag about. Well, more so, music to your ears.

Five Mesa Ridge High School musicians have been selected to play in the Pikes Peak Honors Orchestra Festival on January 20: Mari Marsh (violin), Aaron Welch (viola), Hayleigh Duez (cello), Gabe Browlowe and John Pope (bass).

The students auditioned and were selected to be in the front stand because they were the top players at their audition.

Students from all over the Colorado Springs region (over 100 students) auditioned, and 6-8 people were selected for each section. Out of the 25 total people in the orchestra, Mesa students were placed in the top percentile! All five are seniors and have participated in Orchestra since middle school, some since elementary school.

“It gives me a sense of school spirit in the sense that our school has some of the best musicians in these honor orchestras," said Marsh. "And it makes me feel good that our music program is good enough for them.”

Do you know a remarkable student or project at your school? Email Josh! Schoolbuzz@KRDO.com