The School Buzz: Springs charter school wins $5k, director wins classic Corvette

New Summit Charter Academy had a lot to smile about last Thursday. Along with a 1972 Corvette Stingray, a $5,000 check also accompanied the delivery for the school.

Meineke made the donation for the school after delivering the classic car on campus to the school's dean and security director, John Coppin.

Coppin entered the company's nationwide contest earlier this year for a chance to win the Corvette. It was two months ago when he got the call notifying him that he had won. He thought it was a scam. But it was the real deal.

Seeing the car delivered to his school was a special moment because his father used to own a 1971 Corvette.

“This is an emotional thing for me," said Coppin. "It’s kind of karma coming back around, and again, kudos to Meineke for giving me a second opportunity to have my classic dream car.”

The monetary donation will go to improving equipment at the school.

