The School Buzz: Harrison HS Student Council welcome students with Panther Pawsitivity

Sometimes all it takes is a smile and a little encouragement. That’s what Harrison High School students are doing for their classmates, hoping to spread positivity.

The Harrison High School Student Council kicked off Panther “Pawsitivity” month last week. They gave out goodie bags to every student. And every week of this month has a theme: week 1, positivity, week 2, kindness, week 3, gratitude, and week 4, self-care.

Arianna Shami is a student council advisor. She says, “Our amazing Student Council class has worked diligently to ensure an entire month of positivity for their peers while creating a positive and welcoming environment for all! We have already seen the positive impact of this mission come to life this week and are looking forward to the continuation of Panther Pawsitivity Month and the overall outcome this could have on our community!”

Do you know a remarkable effort, student or teacher at your school? Email me! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.