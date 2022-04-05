The School Buzz: D20 5th graders take on teachers in inaugural basketball game

Many have heard of "Are You Smarter Than A Fifth-Grader." One school in D-20 on Friday asked, "can you hoop better than a fifth-grader?"

Pine Creek High School hosted Encompass Heights Elementary on Friday. Encompass is the newest school in Academy District-20. So they're starting a new tradition at Pine Creek, just down the street -- a basketball game between its fifth-graders and their teachers.



The EHES 5th-grade basketball team put on a show against their teachers in front of a packed house. Although it was a game that was 100 percent bragging rights, the staff won 39-35.

Jenny Sterk is the principal at EHES. She says she wants to make this game a "mainstay" tradition.

"Finding that outreach, finding that teamwork, and that togetherness, really helps us in the good times and especially the bad times," she said.

"Knowing we can count on somebody, when we can turn to somebody, and we're really teaching our elementary students that we can actually count on our high school mentors as well."



