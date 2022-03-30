The School Buzz: D20 HS performing first musical since pandemic

Pine Creek High School is making its big COVID comeback with a musical in less than two weeks.

The PCHS theater department is performing The Sound of Music next weekend April 7-9. It’s their first musical since before the pandemic.

Of course, they’ve been rehearsing for weeks on end and are incredibly excited to be performing again.

Carly Simpson is playing the role of Maria Rainer. She said, "as the first musical since spring of 2020, it has been challenging putting this show together. With the added tasks a musical brings, our cast has been working hard, either by the piano learning songs or on the stage learning dances. It's hard work and long hours on stage, but the hard work of our cast and crew have made this into something special. Our entire company at Creek Theatre is so excited to bring this heartwarming tale to the stage."

