The School Buzz: Pueblo middle school shows off drone technology course

Students at Roncalli STEM Academy are flying into the future with a new course on drones.

The course is made possible through a Technology of Drones elective course taught by Bryan Putnam.

“Drone technology is the cutting edge right now and there is so much innovation in various fields: construction, agriculture, you name it,” Putnam told the school district. “If it’s out there, drones are getting into it right now.

“So my objective is to get students to look at their future potential and see drones as a way of diversifying a profession," he said.

The students not just learn to fly the jones efficiently, but also how to program them, using code, they write, to direct the flight path.

Roncalli STEM teachers are saying a number of students have now expressed an interest in pursuing a career in drone technology.

Do you know a remarkable student, teacher or program at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.