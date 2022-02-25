The School Buzz: Air Academy student-run coffee shop given national honor

“Make every customer’s day one percent better.” That’s their slogan. And it’s a student-run business that’s now Gold Certified.

It’s called Kadet Coffee, a coffee shop at Air Academy High. It just received a Gold Certification from DECA (Distributive Education Clubs Of America) meaning students have successfully used curriculum and entrepreneurial skills to showcase their business. Now, three students will present the business at the International Career Development Conference later this year in Atlanta.

200 students run Kadet Coffee as part of their marketing classes. D-20 says “Our students have very high standards for their business and constantly update processes to improve efficiency and guest satisfaction. Our Kadet Coffee team has set the standard so high that they have helped other schools get their school-based enterprises up and running.”

Do you know a remarkable program or student at your school? Email me: SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.