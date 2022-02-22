Widefield elementary school hosts ‘Arts Integration Day’ with CSU Fort Collins

Sunrise Elementary School already has a bright future. Students got yet another tremendous ovation this past Friday.

The Widefield D-3 school hosted an "Arts Integration Day." A dance professor from CSU Fort Collins came down to work with fifth-grade students who went to different workshops throughout the day.

There was music, art, and performances, including one big dance at the end of the day. The workshop focused on the theme of perseverance, with students writing their own poetry to describe a time when they have been resilient.

“We’re learning about music around the world, so different types of music, which is really fun because then you get to learn new things you haven’t heard before," said Cassidy, a fifth-grader at Sunrise.

Ian Meyer teaches music at Sunrise. He was responsible for heading the effort.

“The theme of our concert is ‘dance around the world,’ but I wanted today to be about resilience and perseverance because these kids have been through a lot in the past two years," he said.

Do you know a remarkable human at your school? An activity possibly? Email Josh directly! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.