The School Buzz: Pueblo South basketball coach honored after 275th win

Pueblo is certainly home to one of the all-time greats in high school basketball coaching.

Pueblo South boy's basketball coach Shannan Lane recently notched her 275th win. The win total combines her tenure as the school's girl's head basketball coach as well.

Coach Lane, a Pueblo South alum and former star athlete herself, has quite the resume.

From 2008 to 2019, she won 82 percent of her games, won a state championship, had three state runner-up honors and 6 State semifinal appearances. She’s also the first woman to lead a boys basketball team in city history. She’s never had a losing season. And she’s also won 4A State Coach of the Year.

The Colts are ranked number-one right now in 4A and hope to win the league yet again.

