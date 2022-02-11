The School Buzz: Colorado Springs elementary students raise $600, give check to Springs Rescue Mission

Some very special young students in Colorado Springs D-11 are really stepping up. They’re creating School Buzz simply by helping those in need.

Nine fourth and fifth-graders, all from the Wilson Elementary student council, met with the Springs Rescue Mission this week with a check in hand. The students sold candy canes in December, raising $600. And they didn’t want to spend it or invest in themselves, but rather give it back to the community.

They told their teacher they wanted to donate it to those “most in need in our community.” The Springs Rescue Mission got the vote – and they were touched. They thanked them for their selfless act and told them their donation alone would provide about a month’s worth of services for a person in need (food, shelter, clothing, showers, necessities). D-11 says they are “so proud of these students for their amazing work!”

