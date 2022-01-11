The School Buzz: Peyton elementary school students learning broadcast skills

Most broadcast professionals find their passion for the craft in college. But some students in Peyton are finding their love for broadcasting as young as the fourth grade.

It’s at Meridian Ranch Elementary School where fourth and fifth graders are learning broadcasting skills with the school’s Tech Club.

With the help of advisors, Lisa Roendfeldt and Deborah Putney, students are meeting every Tuesday and Thursday morning before school to produce the morning announcements; they’re not just learning how to report the news, but they're also having fun with acting, camera operation, scriptwriting, and editing.

“I like doing broadcasting because it’s so creative and it brings all of the students together because I think it’s just really fun; we all just have such a great time," said Teagan Reed, a 5th grader at Meridian.

Lynlee Wailbum is also having a great time, saying, “I get to be on the screen and my classmates are like, ‘Oh, look, there’s Lynlee!’”

Roendfeldt says, "the students continue to get more confidence and their personalities are shining through!"

The club plans to go live one day a week starting this spring semester if all goes well.

Do you know a remarkable program, teacher, or student at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@ KRDO.com.