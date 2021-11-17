The School Buzz: Discovery Canyon Campus HS senior one of only 11 in the world to accomplish this feat

Do you remember your score on your ACT? Maybe your SAT? Whatever the score was, it likely wasn't close to how a local senior at Discovery Canyon Campus is testing.

Christian Wacker is proving that he has an incredibly bright future ahead of him. He's one of only 11 students in the entire world to have scored every point possible on his AP English Language and Composition Exam. He also scored perfect on his SAT (1600) and ACT (36) as well.

Christian’s father said he “plans to study Biomedical Engineering in college and hopes to pursue a career as either a biomedical engineer or a physician.”

Christian is currently applying to a number of universities around the country and in Colorado.

