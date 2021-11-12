The School Buzz: Special bond forms between officer and 1st-grader at Fountain elementary school

A school resource officer and a first-grader at Eagleside Elementary have formed a special bond that's making a local mother incredibly grateful.

Bella is in her first full year at the Fountain elementary school and, in her short time there, she's created a great friendship with Officer Morris, the SRO on-duty. In fact, Bella loves Officer Morris so much that she dressed up as the SRO for Halloween on her school's costume day last week.

Bella’s mother, Maria sent out a big “thank you” on social media saying that officer Morris is “such a kind person, kind not only to my daughter but all the students, parents and staff. He goes out of his way daily to say 'hello' to our daughter Bella."

Another layer of appreciation may be present because Bella has Angelman Syndrome, which is a rare genetic disorder that prevents Bella from walking or talking. However, her condition hasn't stopped Bella and Officer Morris from becoming great friends.

"Bella squeals and laughs as soon as she catches a glimpse of him, and Officer Morris always goes straight to her no matter where he’s at to say hello," said Maria.

To learn more about Angelman Syndrome and to possibly help kids like Bella, go to Angelman.org.

Do you know a remarkable student, teacher or SRO at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.