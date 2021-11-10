The School Buzz: D-49 middle school’s R.I.S.E. program starts student-run coffee business

A D-49 middle school has launched a new student-run coffee business. And it "rises above" in more ways than one.

Shauna Anderson is a teacher at Skyview Middle School’s RISE program. RISE stands for Reaching Independence Through Support And Education. It's a program for kids who face cognitive and physical challenges. Anderson thought helping her students start Rise Above Grounds would be a perfect way to teach initiative and business.

“The idea is for students to learn real-life skills like how to count and manage money," said Anderson. "Donations they receive will go back into the business to help keep it brewing."

The coffee business model has students take orders from staff during the week and then each Friday they deliver handmade coffees to their customers for donations.

Skyview and D49 thanked Dutch Bros Coffee a “latte” for donating all supplies to start their student-run business.

