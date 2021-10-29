The School Buzz: Pueblo second graders go back in time with ‘Immigration Day’

Second-grade teachers at Fountain International Magnet School sent their students back in time with an immigration simulation.

It was the second annual Immigration Day for the Pueblo school. Teachers had their students dress like immigrants, "board a ship from Europe" and go through processing at Ellis Island in an effort to educate the youngsters about what it may have been like to come to America over 100 years ago. They even discovered challenges such as language barriers and medical and legal examinations.

A school spokesperson said, "The goal was for students to see what it was like to be an immigrant in the early 1900s and experience some of the injustices immigrants faced," adding the event was very "meaningful and powerful."

There were 97 students who participated. The school hopes to continue Immigration Day annually.

According to the American Immigration Council, one in ten residents in Colorado is an immigrant. Many families in America can trace their roots back to immigration into Ellis Island at the Port of New York and New Jersey.

