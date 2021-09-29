The School Buzz: ‘Madison’s Mission’ supplies thousands of shoes for kids each year

School Buzz

“One pair at a time." That’s Madison’s Mission.

Madison Tatinski started her mission nearly a decade ago, at the age of nine, and hasn't stopped since. The Pueblo West senior hosts yearly events, fundraisers and meetings to gather shoes for local kids in need. She even writes her own grants.

The Pueblo Cooperative Care Center has a Madison’s Shoe Corner that keeps her shoes in stock. But now, Madison is also teaming up with Kindred Kids Child Advocacy Center in Canon City for a new shoe drive for area schools, Head Start and the Boys & Girls Club.

Kindred Kids director, Lori Jenkins, is going to display at least 400 of the pairs of shoes before distributing, as an opportunity for awareness and to recognize the many abused children her agency has served within the past year.

If you’d like to donate, children's shoes can be dropped off at Kindred Kids Child Advocacy Center in Canon City (1145 Ohio Ave), or in Pueblo at Physical Therapy Connections (58 Glen Royal Dr), Adams Electric (320 S Santa Fe) and Blazer Electrical Supply (230 S Santa Fe).

And Madison’s mission won’t be over any time soon. This Christmas season, Madison’s family will turn their small “city-farm” property into a Christmas Wonderland where visitors will be invited to donate shoes to put in Santa’s bag before getting their picture taken with Santa.

