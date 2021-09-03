The School Buzz: Harrison special education teacher opens inclusive swim class with pool reopening

School Buzz

A special education teacher at Harrison High School is using her gifts to help more students learn how to swim.

Sue Sinclair teaches at Harrison where they've recently reopened their swimming pool and, in doing so, has started an inclusive swim class that includes general education students and those with special needs.

"The kids are so amazing. I mean, this is the best school I've ever worked at. So respectful, and really they all work so well together," said Sinclair.

"And I did have a gen ed student tell me every day he has swimming, he can't wait until the end of the day," she said.

Claire Guterriez is one of Sinclair's students. She loves the new class.

"I didn't know how to swim before, but it's easy for me now because I learned it," she said.

