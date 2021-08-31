The School Buzz: El Paso Co. Sheriff SROs rock 80s themed ‘back to school’ photoshoot

School Buzz

Who says back-to-school pictures should be limited to just students and staff?

The school resource officer team with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office decided to have their own back-to-school photoshoot complete with 80s flair.

They shared their epic shots on their Facebook page saying, "SCHOOL IS BACK IN SESSION, and our School Resource Officers (SRO's) couldn't be more excited! So excited, that we took our very own class photo and retro yearbook photos!"

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said, "It really all started with our SRO sergeant, Sgt. Kitowski, wanting to take a fun team photo for the start of the school year instead of the same old team photo. Sgt Kitowski wanted to replicate his old school class photos. Amy Stalnaker, our senior media specialist, took it to the next level with her creativity with the felt sign and the 80’s retro pizzazz. It ended up being a fun photoshoot for the SRO’s and we are all really excited that the community enjoyed them."

The SROs are from Palmer Ridge High School, Ellicott and Hanover, Monument Charter Academy, Lewis Palmer High, Air Academy, Falcon Middle, Watson, Janitell and Sproul Junior High Schools, Horizon Middle and Widefield High.

Do you know a remarkable staff member, student or event at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.