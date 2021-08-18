The School Buzz: Why D-11’s superintendent rode the school bus Monday morning

School Buzz

School is back in session for Colorado Springs. And D-11 had a familiar face riding the school bus on day one.



Dr. Michael Thomas is the superintendent at D-11 here in the Springs. For the last few years, he's hopped on a school bus for early morning routes on the first day of school. It was no different this Monday. He said there's excitement but also some concern because of Covid. So he especially wanted to welcome kids and families on routes during the first morning pickup this year.

After 28 years in education, he still gets first-day jitters. So meeting kids and families one on one is a big deal to him.



"Riding the bus for me is a great opportunity for me to get to know some of our students on a one to one basis, as well as getting off at a variety of bus stops to just talk with families who are standing at the bus stops," he said.

"There are a couple of quick questions I might be able to answer or if nothing else just a brief hello just to greet them and say 'welcome to D11, we're super excited to have your student.'"



Dr. Thomas also mentioned D-11's SPARK K-8 online academy being launched this year, as well as a Spanish duo language immersion program.



Do you know a remarkable teacher, student or happening at your school? Would love to hear from you! Email us: SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com!