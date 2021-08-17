The School Buzz: Paralympian welcomes back Rampart freshmen with inspiring talk

School Buzz

Incoming freshmen at Rampart High School in Colorado Springs had a special speaker during their first day of high school.

Tyler Carter, an alpine ski Paralympian, spoke with the students, emphasizing important lessons about teamwork, perseverance and leadership. Carter wants to teach teenagers that they can conquer any obstacle as long as they can identify and utilize the support system around them.

"If anything, I hope the students were able to walk away with that they can really accomplish some amazing things in life, they just have to, you know, not give up, take these qualities, take the things we were discussing today, and just be a little more confident in themselves and know that they really can go out and do some amazing things," said Carter.

Jakob Walker is the Rampart student body president. He bought in to Carter's message.

"Being a student at Rampart, it's always important to try and make yourself a better leader and every single quality that he mentioned just helps become a better person and a better leader," said Walker.

