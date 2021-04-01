The School Buzz: Palmer Ridge senior wins coveted Boettcher Scholarship

School Buzz

Colorado natives may be familiar with the Boettcher Scholarship, an extremely competitive scholarship given out to just 42 Colorado high school seniors each year. It gives them an all-expenses-paid education to any Colorado university. Palmer Ridge High School is very proud one of their own is one of the lucky 42 seniors across the state to be offered the scholarship.

Riley Jones is a senior at Palmer Ridge and recently learned she is one of the Boettcher recipients. She plans to go to either CU or CSU to study engineering and leadership.

Via a press release, Riley said, “I cannot express how grateful I am to Palmer Ridge and the D38 staff for everything they have done to guide me (and so many other students) through this crazy process of college/scholarship applications, and I am humbled to be able to represent our amazing Monument community. Also, I am so thankful for the support from my awesome parents! Love you, Mom and Dad!!"

"It means so much that the Boettcher Foundation chose to invest in me, and I will work hard to make that investment worth it- to give back to Colorado," she said.

Boettcher Scholars are selected for their academics, outstanding character and service and leadership within their schools and communities.

