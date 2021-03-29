The School Buzz: Pueblo South students get head-start in criminal justice careers

School Buzz

High school students at Pueblo South interested in criminal justice are certainly taking advantage of a great opportunity.

Pueblo South students competed in what’s called the Skills USA challenge last week. It’s for high school students who are interested in any criminal justice career and they compete against other students around the country in a mock law enforcement scenario.

What’s especially remarkable is that Colorado State Troopers worked with the students at Pueblo South for last week's competition; they went over their roles, how to act and dress the part, being professional. They simulated a traffic violation that was staged in the school’s parking lot. The students then went inside the school to complete a report and start the investigation process. The competition is part of the school’s Career and Technical Education pathway, led by Arin Hart, who used to work in law enforcement.

