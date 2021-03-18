The School Buzz: Co. Springs charter school admin honored with state-wide award

School Buzz

A long-time Colorado Springs charter school administrator was recently honored with a state-wide award, recognizing him for his decades of service with one school.

Colin Mullaney is the executive director at The Vanguard School in Colorado Springs. He recently received the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Colorado League of Charter Schools, part of the organization’s Hall of Fame Awards.

Mullaney has worked at The Vanguard School for 26 years, started back in ’95 as a junior high math and science teacher. Named principal three years later, he was then named the executive director in 2005.

From athletics to teaching to admin duties, Mullaney has always been very involved with the school. During his tenure, The Vanguard School has grown from 250 students to more than 1,500 today and is regularly recognized as one of the state’s best charter schools in multiple national magazines. Mullaney also serves in the Army Reserves.

