After some delays, Waterworks Park opens in Pueblo just in time for Summer

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Waterworks Park is now open to the public after two years of construction along the Arkansas River just in time for the summer season.

The city says the project improves the safety and environmental health of the area while giving people a place to relax and enjoy nature.

The original timeline had the park opening back in October, but construction delays pushed that back.

Back when construction on the park first began, KRDO13 learned the park would be replacing the Southside Diversion Dam, locally known as the Low Head Dam, which was built back in 1915. The project was slated to cost $11 million shared between Pueblo Water, the city of Pueblo, Pueblo County, and the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District.

Before the park, the dam made navigating that stretch of the Arkansas River dangerous. In 2020 a 46-year-old man and his 16-year-old son drowned there while rafting on Father's Day 2020.

Now Waterworks Park will provide safe passage for rafters with six steeped pools and will give fish a passage area.