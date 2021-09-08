Residents near State Fairgrounds express frustrations over trash, parked cars

Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Surrounding the Colorado State Fair are neighborhoods with hundreds of houses. Every year during the fair, cars line the streets of those neighborhoods. Now, homeowners say they're tired of their streets being filled with cars and trash.

Residents told KRDO they are upset with the conduct of fairgoers during the two-week event. They say people attending the event leave trash, bottles, and more along their streets. Homeowners also say several people illegally park near their homes.

Parking near Colorado State Fair

“We live here. They get to go home," neighbor John Nesbitt said. His frustration is with people that live outside of Pueblo. He claims out-of-town visitors have little respect for Pueblo property.

"They don't have to suffer the consequences that we do. If they moved it to Greeley tomorrow I'd be for it," Nesbitt said.

Trash near Colorado State Fair

Residents are calling on city officials to take action to address their concerns.

Some residents ask for street sweepers to clean up during and after the event. As well as trash cans positioned near homes to give people a convenient way to dispose of their garbage instead of just tossing trash on the ground or in lawns.

"You have got to be able to do something for the people, instead of getting the money and run, and that's my theory on what the state fair does," Nesbitt said. "I just sit here and go, you could do so much more."

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar could not be reached for comment regarding their concerns. District Four councilwoman Zolanye McCulley-Bachicha told KRDO that she would listen to any person from Pueblo's concerns and address them immediately.