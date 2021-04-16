Pueblo commissioners oppose state bill to shut down Comanche coal plant early

Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, Pueblo County Commissioners passed a resolution to officially oppose SB21-200, which would require Xcel Energy's Comanche 3 power plant to close five years earlier than its planned 2040 closure date.

Commissioners expressed concern over the economic hit to Pueblo if that plant closes early. In a February meeting, Pueblo County commissioners discussed that shutting down the coal plant could cause the loss of $15 million in property tax revenue.

The Colorado Legislature is looking to pass the bill in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Although, Xcel Energy officials previously stated that there would be no layoffs when coal is retired, saying natural attrition, retirement, and retraining would allow for a layoff-free transition.

