Xcel Energy closing Comanche 3 Power Plant by 2040

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Chieftain reports Pueblo's Comanche 3 Power Plant will be completely shut down by 2040.

The plant is shutting down because of a clean energy plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions for Colorado's Xcel Energy operations.

The plan calls for significantly reducing coal plant operations by 2030, and retiring or repurposing all remaining coal units by 2040.

Last week, Pueblo County commissioners discussed shutting down the plant could cause the loss of $15 million in property tax revenue.

Right now, Comanche 3 employees 134 workers, according to the president of Xcel Energy Colorado, Alice Jackson.

Ben Fowke, a chairman and chief executive officer for Xcel, told the Chieftain there will be no layoffs when they retire coal.

Instead, the company is working with union leaders and partnering to manage this transition. That will be done through natural attrition, retirement, and retraining employees.

