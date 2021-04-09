Thousands of appointments available at Colorado State Fairgrounds vaccine site

Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment says thousands of new vaccine appointments are available at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

People can schedule an appointment to get the Pfizer vaccine next week.

The department says these appointments opened up because of the transition to a federal mass vaccination site in partnership with FEMA.

There will be 11 total drive-thru lanes.

Also, the City says Mesa Avenue, from Acero to Gaylord, will be closed to help ease the flow of traffic to the vaccine site.