Southern Colorado vaccine access to increase with new FEMA partnership

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - FEMA will be taking over the mass vaccination site in Pueblo next week to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations in the city and rural communities throughout southern Colorado.

Governor Jared Polis made the announcement Monday, saying the current state site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds will transition to a FEMA Pilot Sites, increasing capacity at both the drive-through site and new mobile vaccination locations in other counties.

Through this partnership, vaccination capacity will expand from approximately 1,750 vaccines per day up to 3,000 vaccines per day, according to officials.

Vaccine distribution efforts are expected to expand to rural and agricultural communities, including Alamosa, Bent, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Rio Grande, and Saguache counties, among others.

