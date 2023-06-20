CO 7 closure extended through June 20 due to continued rockslide cleanup

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Highway 7 (CO 7) will remain closed through Friday, June 20 as crews continue to haul loads of rocks away from the scene of a rock slide that occurred on June 14.

The rockslide, which blocks the road from Lyon toward Allenspark, was first reported by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14. Clean-up efforts then continued through the weekend.

CDOT via Twitter - 7:30 a.m. 6/14/23

Now, crews expect the closure to remain in effect until June 20. So far, they've moved "over 100 truckloads" of rocks and debris from the area, but have "more to go."

“We realize the inconvenience this has caused for the residents of the canyon. But this slide has loosened a lot more rock in this area and we need to get all of that down so it is safe for the traveling public when we reopen." Regional Transportation Director Heather Paddock in a statement on the CDOT website.

Paddock acknowledges that it's hard for residents to keep adding detours to their regular commutes, but he said they gave Friday as their best estimate for when the road will open, knowing that some rain may cause delays in their cleanup.