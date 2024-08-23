5 things to know for Aug. 23: DNC, Voting laws, Covid-19 vaccines, Smuggling operation, Ukraine

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — For the first time, more than 200 social media influencers received prime access to the Democratic National Convention this week. It marked an unprecedented effort by the Harris campaign to harness the power of content creators to reach more Americans — particularly young voters.

1. DNC

Vice President Kamala Harris made history Thursday when she accepted her party’s presidential nomination on the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention. Harris’ ascension makes her the first Black woman and first Asian American to lead a major-party ticket. In her keynote address, Harris evoked her experience as the eldest daughter of immigrants and vowed to be president for “all Americans,” while describing the November election as the “most important in the life of our nation.” Additionally, she promised a tax cut for the middle class, stronger border security and to restore reproductive rights. Her speech also cast former President Donald Trump as the enemy of classic American principles, pointing to Project 2025 as a blueprint of what he would do with a second term.

2. Voting laws

The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked parts of an Arizona law that would enforce some proof-of-citizenship requirements for the November election. In a partial win for Republicans, proof of citizenship will be required for new voters in certain circumstances. However, voters who cannot document their citizenship status will still be allowed to register using a federal form. The Republican National Committee and GOP lawmakers had asked the high court to step into the clash over election rules in the state in a case that elevated non-citizen voting, an issue Republicans have tried to put front and center in this year’s campaign. Arizona is a critically important battleground in the 2024 presidential election: President Joe Biden carried the state by just over 10,000 votes in 2020. Former President Donald Trump won it in 2016.

3. Covid-19 vaccines

The FDA on Thursday signed off on updated Covid-19 vaccines as health officials warn of another summer wave of infections. Moderna and Pfizer said the updated mRNA shots will be available in pharmacies and clinics in the days ahead. “Given waning immunity of the population from previous exposure to the virus and from prior vaccination, we strongly encourage those who are eligible to consider receiving an updated COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. The prevalent strain in the US now is KP.3.1.1, estimated to account for 37% of cases over the past two weeks. That’s triple its level a month ago.

4. Smuggling operation

A suspect arrested in Guatemala has been charged with helping to coordinate the 2022 smuggling attempt that ended in the deaths of 53 migrants in Texas. The Justice Department on Thursday said it will seek the extradition of Rigoberto Román Miranda Orozco, 47, who is charged with plotting the deadliest human smuggling operation across the US-Mexico border. Authorities said the smugglers were aware that their trailer’s air-conditioning unit was malfunctioning and would not blow cool air to the migrants trapped inside during the sweltering, three-hour ride from the border city of Laredo to San Antonio. When the trailer was opened in San Antonio, 48 migrants were already dead. Another 16 were taken to hospitals, where five more died. President Joe Biden called the tragedy “horrifying and heartbreaking.”

5. Ukraine

India’s Narendra Modi is visiting Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv today, where the prime minister is set for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that will be keenly watched by Russia. Modi’s visit comes at a key inflection point in the two-and-a-half-year war, as Ukrainian forces earlier this month launched an unprecedented offensive into Russian territory that Moscow is scrambling to counter. Ukraine, throughout the war, has sought to convince countries that maintain close relationships with Russia — such as India and China — to push President Vladimir Putin toward Kyiv’s terms for peace. However, India has refrained from condemning Russia’s invasion as it seeks to maintain relations with Moscow — a major supplier of its arms.

HAPPENING LATER

RFK Jr. expected to exit 2024 presidential race

Independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. is expected to suspend his campaign today. Both Democrats and Republicans will be closely watching who his followers gravitate toward in the closing months before Election Day.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Peloton reports first rise in sales in more than two years

The past nine quarters have been a bumpy ride for Peloton, from widespread recalls to a decline in paid subscriptions. Analysts now say the company’s turnaround efforts may be paying off.

25 foods in your home that are harmful to pets

It could be a recipe for disaster if your pets get ahold of the foods on this list, including grapes, almonds and chocolate.

Yacht hot spot for the uber-wealthy is becoming dangerous

The storm that sank a superyacht off the coast of Sicily this week was sudden and deadly. It may be a warning of what’s to come as global warming fuels more extreme weather in the Mediterranean.

Sea lions take over popular California tourist beach

Hundreds of sea lions have taken over a beach in Monterey, California, prompting local officials to close the area to people.

How an indigenous community is using apps to protect the Amazon

Matsés communities in the Amazon rainforest are embracing digital technology to help protect their traditional way of life. Watch the video here.

TODAY’S NUMBER

70%

That’s the percentage of all water and sanitation facilities in Gaza that have been destroyed or damaged since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7, according to aid officials. Several Palestinians told CNN that ongoing water issues have caused sewage to spill into the streets as children drink from puddles amid record heat.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Vandalism of irreplaceable historic objects and structures that belong to all Americans should concern everyone.”

— The National Park Service, issuing a statement after names and symbols were scratched into a rock at Pennsylvania’s Gettysburg National Military Park, where a pivotal battle of the Civil War was fought. Park staff said they were able to remove all traces of the vandalism but are still interested in locating the people who are behind it.

AND FINALLY …

From fruit to fashion

Watch this video to see how this entrepreneur is turning pineapple waste into textiles for popular brands.

