THE MILITARY FAMILY: Will’s Hope seeks to save, enrich veteran lives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- "We lost one son, but gained 20 others."

Sarah Squire smiles at one of her military veteran "sons," hugging him. A moment pure, selfless.

She and her husband, Mark, are the founders of the non-profit, Will's Hope.

The organization was formed in the wake of the loss of their son, Will, to suicide. Its purpose is to take young people and veterans struggling with mental health to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem on an outdoor adventure.

Will's Hope Participants, 2022

"It was Will's favorite place," says Mark, ache and hope residing in his voice.

The idea, according to Mark, is to continually change what participants are seeing and experiencing through outings, and educational guides, to include Native Americans.

"It's a different perspective than being isolated back in your room, or back in your apartment," says Mark. "So they don't have time to spend worrying what is a small thought, running rampant in their brain. [We see] grizzly bears, it could be wolves, it could be a moose that just had a young calf."

For Army veterans, Troy Gapko and Ivan Martinez, the experience with Will's Hope has given them a renewed vision for their lives, in spite of multiple traumatic brain injuries and fallout from PTSD. Both are survivors of indirect fire, while deployed in Iraq.

"I knew I needed help inside, but I didn't want to let it out," says Gapko. "The trip up to Yellowstone was the final 'Kumbaya' for everything, and my therapist said, 'Okay, call me if you need me.'"

Veteran Troy Gapko and Sarah Squire (Will's Hope)

Martinez shares a similar takeaway.

"Let me tell you, it's really worth it. To come and take that step. Once you retire, I had no purpose. I was just Ivan. Ivan with nothing but physical and mental pain. It took a couple years to realize, 'I do have value.'"

Veteran Ivan Martinez in Yellowstone (Will's Hope, 2023)

Group excursions with Will's Hope are kept to seven participants, and those who apply are allowed to "self-certify" their disabilities.

The majority of the $2,000 cost for transportation, lodging, food, guides, and excursions is paid for by generous donors and grants; first-time participants are required to come up with $200 themselves.

The men's veteran program, scheduled for June 2024, has remaining slots available.