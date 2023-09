The Air Force Falcons have now won 16 straight home openers, which is good for the third most in college football.

The Falcons scored 28 first half points and never looked back, cruising to a 42-7 victory over Robert Morris.

New quarterback Zac Larrier completed 2/3 passes, including an 84 yard touchdown, and rushed for 99 yards, and 2 additional scores.

Air Force will face Sam Houston State in week 2 at NRG Stadium in Houston.