Brad Roberts is one of the greatest players in Air Force football history.

He led the nation in rushing in 2022, and led the Falcons to a victory in the Armed Forces Bowl.

But on draft night, Brad Roberts was not selected, and he wasn't signed as a rookie free agent.

Roberts journey, however, is not over. He was invited to Washington Commanders mini camp, and he carries a chip on his shoulder as he tries to make his NFL dream come true.