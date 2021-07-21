Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station to get new names

Military

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station are being renamed.

The Peterson-Schriever Garrison said Wednesday the new names will better reflect the installations roles in the U.S. Space Force. Those names will be Schriever Space Force Base, Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station.

The three installations are home to vital parts of the nation's space control, surveillance and command missions said a release from the Peterson-Schriever Garrison.

Peterson is home to Space Operations Command and Space Deltas 2, 3 and 7. Schriever hosts Joint Task Force-Space Defense and Space Deltas 6, 8 and 9 and Cheyenne Mountain is host to numerous sensitive space-related missions, the release said.

The installations will take on their new names following a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on July 26.