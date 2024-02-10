WEATHER ALERT: Heavy snowfall & slick roads Saturday

SATURDAY: Snow will impact travel Saturday morning. Widespread snow develops in the afternoon and continues through the evening. The heaviest accumulations will be north of downtown Colorado Springs and south of Pueblo into Huerfano and Las Animas counties.

SUNDAY: Snow continues into the early morning hours and should phase out for the most part by around 8:00 a.m. Clouds clear in the afternoon hours. Temperatures stay cool in the 30s.

EXTENDED: Dry weather to start the work week with temperatures making a rebound to the 40s and 50s.