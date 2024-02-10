Skip to Content
Top Stories

WEATHER ALERT: Heavy snowfall & slick roads Saturday

Estimated snow totals
By
Published 5:23 AM

SATURDAY: Snow will impact travel Saturday morning. Widespread snow develops in the afternoon and continues through the evening. The heaviest accumulations will be north of downtown Colorado Springs and south of Pueblo into Huerfano and Las Animas counties.

SUNDAY: Snow continues into the early morning hours and should phase out for the most part by around 8:00 a.m. Clouds clear in the afternoon hours. Temperatures stay cool in the 30s.

EXTENDED: Dry weather to start the work week with temperatures making a rebound to the 40s and 50s.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content