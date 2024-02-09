El Paso County approves $11 million project for safety upgrades at 24 pedestrian crossings
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With a recent increase in serious accidents at local pedestrian crossings, officials are placing a higher priority on improving safety at many of those locations.
Earlier this week, county commissioners approved spending $11 million to conduct safety upgrades at 24 crossings around several schools, fire stations and intersections.
Joshua Palmer, the county's chief engineer, explained why the selected crossings require upgrades.
"Really outdated crossing signals, wooden poles, span wires versus mast arms so that the cables that go across and hold up the signals, really outdated and out of our criteria, ADA improvements that are necessary," he said. "So, in some of the more urban areas."
The project is financed with $5.5 million in county money and an equal amount in federal pandemic recovery funds that the county received in 2022.
"The money has to be spent in its entirety by the end of 2026," Palmer said. "So, we have 24 intersections throughout the county that we've identified as having insufficient or inadequate pedestrian crossings, signals, crosswalks."
The work will start after the county selects a consultant to design the upgrades.
Here is the list of improvement locations:
- Sunrise Elementary at Grand Valley Drive mid-block crossing
- King Elementary at Defoe Avenue mid-block crossing
- Jersey Lane at Bickley Street
- Widefield Elementary at Widefield Drive mid-block crossing
- Fontaine Boulevard at Dartmouth Street
- Peterson Road mid-block crossing near Sequoyah Way
- Hallam Avenue at Leta Drive
- Cody Drive at Spur Drive
- Palmer Park Boulevard mid-block crossing near Winnebago Road
- Security Boulevard at Willis Drive
- Constitution Avenue at Piros Drive
- Main Street at Norman Drive
- Main Street at Leta Drive
- Black Forest Road at Shoup Road
- Tri-Lakes Firestation at Woodmoor Drive
- Stratmoor Hills Firestation at B Street
- Crestridge Avenue at B Street
- Palmer Park Boulevard at Peterson Road
- Piros Drive at Peterson Road
- Galley Road at Hathaway Drive
- Main Street mid-block crossing near Marquette Drive
- Security Boulevard at Grand Boulevard
- Fontaine Boulevard at Fountain Mesa Road
- Fontaine Boulevard at Metropolitan Street