El Paso County approves $11 million project for safety upgrades at 24 pedestrian crossings

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With a recent increase in serious accidents at local pedestrian crossings, officials are placing a higher priority on improving safety at many of those locations.

Earlier this week, county commissioners approved spending $11 million to conduct safety upgrades at 24 crossings around several schools, fire stations and intersections.

Joshua Palmer, the county's chief engineer, explained why the selected crossings require upgrades.

"Really outdated crossing signals, wooden poles, span wires versus mast arms so that the cables that go across and hold up the signals, really outdated and out of our criteria, ADA improvements that are necessary," he said. "So, in some of the more urban areas."

The project is financed with $5.5 million in county money and an equal amount in federal pandemic recovery funds that the county received in 2022.

"The money has to be spent in its entirety by the end of 2026," Palmer said. "So, we have 24 intersections throughout the county that we've identified as having insufficient or inadequate pedestrian crossings, signals, crosswalks."

The work will start after the county selects a consultant to design the upgrades.

Here is the list of improvement locations: