Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Paso County approves $11 million project for safety upgrades at 24 pedestrian crossings

By
today at 7:03 AM
Published 6:51 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With a recent increase in serious accidents at local pedestrian crossings, officials are placing a higher priority on improving safety at many of those locations.

Earlier this week, county commissioners approved spending $11 million to conduct safety upgrades at 24 crossings around several schools, fire stations and intersections.

Joshua Palmer, the county's chief engineer, explained why the selected crossings require upgrades.

"Really outdated crossing signals, wooden poles, span wires versus mast arms so that the cables that go across and hold up the signals, really outdated and out of our criteria, ADA improvements that are necessary," he said. "So, in some of the more urban areas."

The project is financed with $5.5 million in county money and an equal amount in federal pandemic recovery funds that the county received in 2022.

"The money has to be spent in its entirety by the end of 2026," Palmer said. "So, we have 24 intersections throughout the county that we've identified as having insufficient or inadequate pedestrian crossings, signals, crosswalks."

The work will start after the county selects a consultant to design the upgrades.

Here is the list of improvement locations:

  1. Sunrise Elementary at Grand Valley Drive mid-block crossing
  2. King Elementary at Defoe Avenue mid-block crossing
  3. Jersey Lane at Bickley Street
  4. Widefield Elementary at Widefield Drive mid-block crossing
  5. Fontaine Boulevard at Dartmouth Street
  6. Peterson Road mid-block crossing near Sequoyah Way 
  7. Hallam Avenue at Leta Drive
  8. Cody Drive at Spur Drive
  9. Palmer Park Boulevard mid-block crossing near Winnebago Road
  10. Security Boulevard at Willis Drive
  11. Constitution Avenue at Piros Drive
  12. Main Street at Norman Drive
  13. Main Street at Leta Drive
  14. Black Forest Road at Shoup Road
  15. Tri-Lakes Firestation at Woodmoor Drive
  16. Stratmoor Hills Firestation at B Street
  17. Crestridge Avenue at B Street
  18. Palmer Park Boulevard at Peterson Road
  19. Piros Drive at Peterson Road
  20. Galley Road at Hathaway Drive
  21. Main Street mid-block crossing near Marquette Drive
  22. Security Boulevard at Grand Boulevard
  23. Fontaine Boulevard at Fountain Mesa Road
  24. Fontaine Boulevard at Metropolitan Street
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content