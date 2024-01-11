Suspect arrested in Fountain Creek homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police arrested 26-year-old, Solomon Martinez for 1st Degree Murder.

On January 10, 2024, approximately 3:47 p.m., officers responded to the Fountain Creek, just south of Highway 47 on the report of a homicide. Officers located an adult female in the Fountain Creek. The female was determined to be deceased.

Pueblo Police crimes against persons detectives and crime scene investigations units are investigating the death as a homicide. The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications. The Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing, no further information is available at this time.

This is the fourth homicide in the City of Pueblo in 2024.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 553-3296. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719- 542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.