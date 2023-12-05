On the Lookout: FBI, CBI offer $75,000 reward for information in Maggie Long homicide

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Park County Sheriff's Office, and the Long Family are offering a $75,000 reward for information in the Maggie Long homicide.

Maggie Long (Park County Sheriff's Office)

The 17-year-old was found dead inside her burned-out home near Bailey, Colorado, six years ago.

The Platte Canyon High School senior was supposed to be the lead in the school play when she was initially reported missing.

Investigators later found her body in her family's burned-out home off County Road 43. They say she had been attacked.

Agents say several items were stolen from the home, including two weapons, a safe, and jade figurines.

Items stolen from Long family home (Park County Sheriff's Office)

“Our quest for justice for Maggie remains steadfast,” said Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw. “The dedicated members of the Maggie Long Task Force, including the Park County Sheriff’s Office, the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and our state and federal partners have never stopped the search for those responsible for Maggie’s death and will continue to follow every lead until we find resolution in this case.”

Sketches of potential suspects have also been released.

Maggie Long Investigation Sketches (KUSA)

If you have information, you are encouraged to contact the Maggie Long Task Force tip line at (303) 239-4243 or email: maggie.long.tips@state.co.us.

Those providing tips can remain anonymous.