Skip to Content
Top Stories

‘Art was a lifesaver for me’, Veteran shares his talent with Colorado Springs community

KRDO
By
Published 4:51 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Veteran and artist Daniel Logan's work is currently displayed at the UCCS building in downtown Colorado Springs.

After retiring from the Air Force and graduating from art school in Denver, Logan said he is proud to showcase his work and also to use his talents to give back to the military community.

"Just reaching out and trying to help with my art any way I can," said Logan. "So whether that be for donation, teaching classes, etc. Art was a lifesaver for me, and so I know it can be for someone else too."

Logan said this week he worked on a piece he's always wanted to paint by combining oranges and blues to recreate a photo of Marines hoisting the American flag.

Though he doesn't have an exact plan in mind, Logan said he wants to give this piece a good home and donate it to a person or place that will honor those who served our country.

"If I can do something, do some good with this, that, that would mean the world," said Logan.

Logan's art will be on display for the entire month of November.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content