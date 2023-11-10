‘Art was a lifesaver for me’, Veteran shares his talent with Colorado Springs community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Veteran and artist Daniel Logan's work is currently displayed at the UCCS building in downtown Colorado Springs.

After retiring from the Air Force and graduating from art school in Denver, Logan said he is proud to showcase his work and also to use his talents to give back to the military community.

"Just reaching out and trying to help with my art any way I can," said Logan. "So whether that be for donation, teaching classes, etc. Art was a lifesaver for me, and so I know it can be for someone else too."

Logan said this week he worked on a piece he's always wanted to paint by combining oranges and blues to recreate a photo of Marines hoisting the American flag.

Though he doesn't have an exact plan in mind, Logan said he wants to give this piece a good home and donate it to a person or place that will honor those who served our country.

"If I can do something, do some good with this, that, that would mean the world," said Logan.

Logan's art will be on display for the entire month of November.