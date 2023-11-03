23rd annual Veterans Day parade to be held Saturday morning in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- From a weather perspective, the timing of this year's downtown Veterans Day couldn't be better.

Last weekend, temperatures dropped below freezing and as much a foot of snow fell in some parts of the Pikes Peak region; on Saturday, however, the forecast for the 10 a.m. start is sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s.

cosvetsparade.org

The parade will begin at the intersection of Tejon and St. Vrain streets, proceeding south for eight blocks until the procession of floats, bands and marchers ends at Vermijo Avenue.

Organizers say that the parade usually draws between 30,000 and 40,000 spectators.

"Patriotism" is the theme for this year's parade; 17 particpants are listed in the lineup.

cosvetsparade.org

Except for being canceled in 2020, the parade under its current nonprofit management has rolled through its downtown route every year since 2000; the city has previously had other Veterans Day parades under different management.

For more information, visit: https://cosvetsparade.org/route.